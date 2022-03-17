BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Bernina Mata, 51, convicted of stabbing a man to death in her Belvidere apartment in 1998, has called on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to grant her clemency.

Mata has claimed the killing of John Draheim was in self-defense.

Her attorney has argued that the prosecution at her trial used offensive comments about her sexuality (Mata is gay), and now, several organizations are supporting her release.

But, Draheim’s family is fighting back against her potential release.

Linda Dreheim, his ex-wife, says June of 1998 still haunts her.

“I couldn’t believe it. How does that happen in such a small town?” she said. “They dumped his body in the river. Everything was … they were piecing everything together. It was awful.”

Draheim and Mata met at a Belvidere bar and went back to her apartment, where her roommate testified the two appeared to have consensual sex.

It was there that Mata stabbed Draheim in the heart. She later claimed Draheim was trying to rape her.

She was found guilty and sentenced to death, which was later changed to life in prison.

“She wants a second chance,” Linda said. “That’s not fair. My husband will never get a second chance.”

Mata’s attorney, Rachel White-Domain, has argued that Mata wasn’t given a fair trial.

“It had nothing to do with the interpretation of evidence. It had everything to do with taking widely held stereotypes that lesbians would be man-hating and would do something like this,” White-Domain said.

She added that the prosecution used Mata’s sexuality against her.

“The states’ attorney, who was in this position, made some comments including that ‘we’re trying to show Ms. Mata has a motive to commit this crime and that she is a hardcore lesbian’ and that is a quote,” White-Domain said.

Mata has the support of a dozen organizations that believe she should be freed.

“She was sentenced to the death penalty. Because it’s been 23 years, she figures everybody forgot. Well, my kids didn’t forget and I didn’t forget and I don’t think anybody forgot,” Draheim said.

Draheim was convicted of domestic battery three years before he was killed. Mata was repeatedly raped as a child. Because of that, White-Domain says she was not acting rationally.

Mata’s clemency hearing is set for April 14th.