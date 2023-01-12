ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security.

The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home.

On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard the sound of glass breaking as a brick was thrown through a window in her back door.

“There was two bricks out on the patio,” explained Destiny’s mother, Katie. “They used one to smash [the window] and they took the other one. What concerns me is had she went out there and looked ,or had she went out there and maybe chased to try to stop them, they, obviously, they had some type of intent to protect themselves or maybe do something to somebody else, because they took a brick.”

Destiny then discovered her 2012 tan Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen.

Katie said she is concerned that someone may have been watching her daughter’s apartment.

“I was terrified for my daughter. Very scared,” she said. “You know, it’s not something that you want to hear. She is over here and we are all the way across town. You know, you can’t seem to get to here fast enough.”

Katie put up a post on Facebook asking for the community’s help in locating the missing car.

It was later recovered in Loves Park. No arrests have been made.

Katie said she will be adding extra security to Destiny’s apartment, out of fear of another crime.

“Secure your home. Be aware of your surroundings, who you are around, who you are with,” she warned.