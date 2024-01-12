ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women were hospitalized after a head-on crash on snow-covered roads in Rochelle on Thursday, police said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. a grey Ford Edge driven by Kimberly Baslerwalton, 42, of Oregon, was headed southbound in the 1000 block of S. IL Route 251 as a white Buick, driven by Aisha Maliyabwana, 37, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was headed northbound and lost control and hit the Ford head-on.

Police said both cars were heavily damaged.

Maliyabwana was taken to OSF Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Baslerwalton suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said, and was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital for treatment.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.