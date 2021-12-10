Women’s Art Board celebrates 60 years in Rockford arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From the start, the focus of the Women’s Art Board has been on art education in Rockford, and 60 years later, that dedication remains.

The group held its annual luncheon Friday at the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N Main Street.

Executive Director and Museum Curator Carrie Johnson says the Women’s Art Board supports Rockford’s thriving arts community.

“It’s the ‘Young Artist Show’ which we’ve got every year. And we’ve got different classes, adult workshops. We’ve got ‘Movies in the Museum’, ‘Music in the Museum’. So every program that we do that comes out of here, Women’s Art Board is definitely a part of sponsoring,” she said.

Book reviewer, Jenny Riddle, was the featured speaker at the luncheon, sharing stories and singing songs from a historical perspective of past “Christmases at the White House.”