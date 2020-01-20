Women’s substance abuse center to open in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Sinnissippi Centers announced Monday its plans to open a Women’s Recovery Home in the spring.

The home will provide around-the-clock help for women dealing with substance abuse.

“The women’s Recovery Home will also be in Lee County and while we are still working out the details, we think we will eventually have up to 15 beds for women facing a substance use disorder,” Patrick Phelan, President and CEO of Sinnissippi Centers. “We think we may be open by May this year if all the renovations and other details are worked out on schedule.”

The Men’s Recovery Home opened in January 2018, and provides 10 beds for men who need extended support staying clean and sober.

The Women’s Recovery Home is expected to house up to 15 women at a time, with stays averaging between six and nine months.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

