ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Woodman’s grocery store announced Wednesday that it would no longer be carrying Russian vodka.

Woodman’s announced the move on its Facebook page, along with the hashtag #WeStandWithUkraine.

The company did not respond to inquiries as to which brands were being removed from store shelves.

Russian Standard Vodka or Russian Standard Platinum Vodka are brands imported from Russia.

However, Smirnoff “traces its origins to the distillery established by P.A. Smirnoff in Moscow in 1864,” according to its website, but is currently a brand of Diageo, which also owns Guinness and Crown Royale.

Stolichnaya also originated in Russia, but is currently controlled by a German group.

Bars and liquor stores throughout the U.S. and Canada have already begun removing Russian vodka and other liquor from their shelves. A handful of governors are now encouraging – and in some cases, ordering – businesses in their states to go even further.

On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.