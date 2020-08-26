Woodward celebrates 150 years in business with new exhibit at Rockford’s Discovery Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline business celebrates a century and a half of being open by giving the gift of knowledge.

Woodward teamed up with Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum to unveil a new exhibit. It’s called “Energy on the Move.” Woodward’s CEO says it gives kids a chance to learn while they play.

“It talks about the history of energy going from water to jet engines and it’s an interactive display so kids can learn about energy, learn about Woodward,” said Tom Gendron, the chairman and CEO of Woodward.

Discovery Center is open to the public for timed-entry play sessions from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday each week.

