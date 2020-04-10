Woodward temporarily closing Rock Cut campus, 425 workers laid off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Woodward announced that, in addition to permanent layoffs and temporary furloughs, it would be temporarily shuttering its Rock Cut campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope to return our furloughed members back to work as soon as possible. We hope this could be a matter of two months, but we cannot guarantee a time period based on the information that we currently possess. We do not know how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, and we do not know how long the precipitous economic downturn in our aerospace markets will last,” the company said in a statement.

Woodward laid off approximately 425 workers on Wednesday. The furloughs will begin on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

