Work begins on garden at former Rockford Chancery site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a year after demolition crews worked on the chancery’s site, construction crews are working to create a garden in its place.

Work on the future Our Lady of Guadeloupe Mediation Garden started on Wednesday, at the former Mary Garden at St. Peter’s Cathedral on N. Court Street.

The battle over the Chancery building spanned months as a neighborhood group tried to save the structure.

Matt Adas, a landscape architect with Arc Designs and Resources, says the garden will be “honoring the 8 different bishops who resided within the Chancery, so there’ll be 8 memorial trees dedicated to each one of those bishops.”

The Meditation Garden is expected to be open in mid-September to both parishioners and non-parishioners.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

