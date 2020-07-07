Work continues on Rockford’s temporary domestic violence shelter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s domestic violence resource center got a few steps closer to reality on Tuesday.
Walls went up at the Family Peace Center’s temporary site on North Main Street in Downtown Rockford, and carpet was installed.
The Carpenter’s Union donated their time and effort to fix up the building.
The temporary Family Peace Center was supposed to open on July 1st, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to sometime in mid-July.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Vets say: if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet
- Police investigating 3 shootings in Beloit
- Accused killer of Deputy Jacob Keltner faces additional charges
- Isolated Thunderstorms Tuesday Could Pose Heavy Rain/Wind Threat
- Second Boone County man sentenced to prison after arrest in drug sting
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!