Work continues on Rockford’s temporary domestic violence shelter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s domestic violence resource center got a few steps closer to reality on Tuesday.

Walls went up at the Family Peace Center’s temporary site on North Main Street in Downtown Rockford, and carpet was installed.

The Carpenter’s Union donated their time and effort to fix up the building.

The temporary Family Peace Center was supposed to open on July 1st, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to sometime in mid-July.

