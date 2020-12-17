Work records clear Rockford man of 2018 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley dismissed murder charges against Shawnqiz Lee, who had been accused of killing Julian Young, 23, in 2018.

Police records showed that 2 people forced their way into Young’s home, located in the 400 block of S. Henrietta Avenue, on February 23rd, 2018, and shot and killed him.

A 22-year-old woman was present at the time the intruders entered the house, but fled before the shooting.

The witness identified Lee from a photo lineup 18 months later, leading to his arrest on November 8th, 2019, records indicate.

A DNA profile taken from Lee did not match evidence collected at the crime scene. Payroll records from Lee’s employer, collected by the Rockford Police Department in 2019, showed that Lee was working at the time of the murder.

After a review of the case, the First Degree Murder charges against Lee were dropped.

“When I was sworn in as the State’s Attorney of Winnebago County on December 1, 2020, I took an oath to do justice on behalf of all of the citizens of Winnebago County. The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue its commitment of bringing criminals to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not charged with crimes.”

