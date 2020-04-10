Worker dies at Pearl City food processing facility

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff reports that a worker was killed in an accident at Pearl Valley Eggs on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pearl City Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, located at 968 S. Kent Road, around 2:35 p.m. and found the subject deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still on-going and the name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

