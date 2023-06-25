EAST ALTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The 60-year-old man killed in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory on Thursday has been identified.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said that the man has been identified as Oscar “Zeke” R. Bettorf, of Bunker Hill, according to Fox News.

A semitrailer that Bettorf was driving exploded with in the Winchester ammunition plant, according to Nonn. The truck had been transporting shotgun shell primers.

“We were driving through there and heard a big boom, pushed the van a little bit,” said local resident Dustin Courtouise.

Winchester said that it will be fully investigating the “tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and coworkers,” the company.