(WTVO) — The race for Amendment 1 is still too close to call.

The measure, also called the “Workers’ Rights Amendment,” got 58% of a yes vote with 87% reporting. Sixty percent of people needed to vote yes for it to pass, or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast, even ones that skip the question altogether.

Supporters of the amendment said that it will reach the threshold to pass.

“Given the numbers that we have in front of us and what we’ve heard from others, we believe we may reach 60%,” one supporter said. “And if not, have definitely an overwhelming majority of all the votes cast in the election.”

The amendment will enshrine collective bargaining into Illinois’ Constitution if approved. It will also protect union’s rights to negotiate hours, wages and working conditions.