World Cancer Day: OSF doctors urge screening for early detection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Healthcare advocates from OSF St. Anthony mark World Cancer Day by emphasizing the best way to beat the disease is through early detection.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says 10 million people worldwide lost their lives to cancer in 2020.

Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad, OSF’s Medical Director of Oncology Services, says, “Estimates say in 2021 there’s going to be close to 2 million new cases of cancer, over 600,000 deaths. With most cancers, the earlier the stage they are, meaning the earlier they are found, the prognosis is much better.”

Doctors say cancer screenings have dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but OSF and other healthcare providers have ramped up safety measures to ensure patients feel comfortable to make a potentially life-saving appointment.