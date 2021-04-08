World War I reenactment returning to Rockford’s Midway Village Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a one-year hiatus, Midway Village’s World War I reenactment is returning to Rockford.

The event will take place May 22nd to May 23rd.

The World War I reenactment weekend was canceled last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd, will lead small groups on tours to see replica vehicles, and see presentations featuring more than 100 World War I reenactors.

The finale of the 2 hour tour will be a 30 minute, narrated battle which will showcase trench warfare.

Reservations are required.