“World’s largest bronze gorilla statue” now at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Brookfield Zoo is now home to the world’s largest bronze gorilla statue.

The massive work of art is named “King Nyani,” inspired by the Swahili word for gorilla.

The interactive sculpture is 23 feet long, 8-and-a-half feet tall and weighs over 4,700 pounds. It was created by two public artists who wanted to raise awareness of the critically endangered gorilla. They want people to sit in the gorilla’s hand, look up at it’s face and hopefully join the movement to save gorillas.

Brookfield Zoo is currently home to seven Western Lowland Gorillas.