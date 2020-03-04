‘Worldwide Predator Hunters’ lead Freeport Police to alleged pedophile

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Dylan Keep was arrested Tuesday after police say he attempted to meet a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.
According to Freeport Police, on February 24th, detectives were contacted by a representative from “Worldwide Predator Hunters,” a civilian group based out of Edgerton, Wis., with a tip that Keep was in contact with someone he thought was only 15-years-old.
According to the criminal complaint, between February 21st and February 28th, Keep sent a lewd photograph via the Internet to this person, with the purpose of seducing the girl into committing a sexual act.
Keep was charged with Unlawful Grooming and taken to the Stephenson County Jail.
He was released after bonding out.
