‘Worldwide Predator Hunters’ lead Freeport Police to alleged pedophile

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Dylan Keep was arrested Tuesday after police say he attempted to meet a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to Freeport Police, on February 24th, detectives were contacted by a representative from “Worldwide Predator Hunters,” a civilian group based out of Edgerton, Wis., with a tip that Keep was in contact with someone he thought was only 15-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, between February 21st and February 28th, Keep sent a lewd photograph via the Internet to this person, with the purpose of seducing the girl into committing a sexual act.

Keep was charged with Unlawful Grooming and taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

He was released after bonding out.

