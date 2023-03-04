ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Northwest Illinois suburbs are voicing concerns about the traffic that will come with an NFL stadium in Arlington Heights.

The leaders of Palatine and Rolling Meadows told the Chicago Tribune that they are worried about new gridlock in the area. They think that drivers will cut through residential areas to avoid the main highways during events.

The increased traffic could also mean new road and sewer projects.

The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, said that a move to the area will create thousands of jobs and $1 billion in the regional economy.