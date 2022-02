ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who broke into Spinning Slots, at 1625 Sandy Hollow Road, early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm at the establishment and found a broken window where the two suspects gained entry.

Police said the suspects attempted to pry the ATM open but were unsuccessful, and fled through the window.

Nothing was taken, police said, but no suspect description was given.