Writing desk Lincoln used to craft inaugural address on display at Illinois museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An important piece of American history is now on display at an Illinois museum.

Visitors to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum can see the desk President Lincoln used to write his first inaugural address.

Historians say the desk gives insight into how much care Lincoln put into his speech, which he gave at a time during which the Southern states were seceding.

The desk was located in the back of the law office owned by Lincoln’s brother-in-law, which the President used as a private space to pour over every word of his speech.

“As we open the exhibit about the written word and Lincoln’s mastery of it, this object stands as a stark symbol of the act of writing and the care Lincoln took in preparing a message that he hoped would heal a nation and avoid what ended up being a horrific civil war,” said Lincoln historian, Christian McWhirter.

The exhibit will remain at the museum for six months, and is accompanied by a series of letters that Lincoln wrote during the Civil War.