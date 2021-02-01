WTVO programming returns to DISH Network

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mission Broadcasting reached an agreement with DISH to return WTVO to its programming lineup.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked to reach an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” DISH said in a release.

The agreement restores local Mission stations for DISH customers, including:

KLJB (FOX, Davenport-Rock Island-Moline, IA)

KPEJ (FOX, Odessa-Midland, TX)

KMSS (FOX, Shreveport, LA)

KRBC (NBC, Abilene-Sweetwater, TX)

KCIT (FOX, Amarillo, TX)

KCPN (MNT, Amarillo, TX)

KHMT (FOX, Billings, MT)

WVNY (ABC, Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT)

WFXP (FOX, Erie, PA)

WTVW (CW, Evansville, IN)

KFQX (FOX, Grand Junction-Montrose, CO)

KODE (ABC, Joplin, MO-Pittsburg, KS)

KASN (CW, Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR)

KLRT (FOX, Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR)

KAMC (ABC, Lubbock, TX)

KTVE (NBC, Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR)

WTVO (ABC, Rockford, IL)

KSAN (NBC, San Angelo, TX)

KOLR (CBS, Springfield, MO)

WAWV (ABC, Terre Haute, IN)

WUTR (ABC, Utica, NY)

KJBO (MNT, Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX)

KJTL (FOX, Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX)

WYOU (CBS, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA)

The terms of the agreements were not disclosed.