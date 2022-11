ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WWE superstars are coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

The WWE: Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is headed to Rockford on Sunday, February 26th at 5 p.m.

Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and more are set to appear.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m.