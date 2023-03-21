ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano left a little something for fans at a Target in Rockford, according to his Twitter account.

Gargano posted a video tweet saying he found an action figure of himself at the Target at 6560 E. State Street on March 19th.

He then bought it, signed it, and left it hidden in the store, receipt and all.

“It’s not very often that I find one of my figures in the wild.. but I saw one at a Target in Rockford, IL (6560 E State St 61108),” he wrote. “So I bought it.. and signed it.. and left it there (receipt and all). Whoever finds it.. it’s yours! Happy hunting!”

Gargano, known for his time on the NXT brand, became the first wrestler to win the NXT Triple Crown. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand.

Did you find it?