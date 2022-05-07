CLARE, Ill. (WTVO) — A World War II plane made an emergency landing in a DeKalb County field Saturday after one of its engines caught fire.

It happened around noon at 5009 State Rt. 64 in Clare, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police were contacted after someone saw a plane flying low. The pilot reported that he was flying from Peru, Illinois to an air show in Poplar Grove when his engine caught fire.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing in the field due to the fire. The plan was not damaged and no one was injured.