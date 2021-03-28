Yard waste removal resumes Monday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Disposal will begin collecting yard waste from Rockford residents on Monday.

Yard waste, including grass clippings, leaves and small branches, should be placed for collection at the same time as household garbage and recyclables.

It will only be accepted if it is placed in two-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans marked clearly with a large ‘X.’

City officials say bundles should be tied with string or twine and weigh under 50 lbs. Yard waste should not be mixed with regular garbage nor placed in plastic bags for pickup.

It is prohibited to burn yard waste in the City of Rockford limits and unincorporated areas of Winnebago County.