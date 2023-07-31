ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the country’s largest trucking companies, with ties to Rockford, has shut down and is filing for bankruptcy.

The move by “Yellow Corporation” follows the layoffs of hundreds of non-union employees last week. The closing threatens to put 30,000 people out of work.

The company has lost a large number of customers as of late while racking up bills and a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government.

“Yellow” handled an average of 49,000 shipments a day just last year. That number was down to roughly 10,000 daily shipments last week.

The company has a local site in Rockford near the airport. It is unclear how many workers will be affected.