ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Young Eagles Success (YES) Club honored its president, Ethan Nguyen, who graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA.

Nguyen was also named a member of the National Honor Society.

His fellow YES Club members held an event to celebrate his accomplishments.

Nguyen credited his success to his involvement with the Rockford-based club.

“People who join this club will get out and will have kind of a safe haven, as I like to call it,” he said. “We open up to the problems of the world. We do that in a form that isn’t violent and is more helping.”

The YES Club’s stated goal is to inspire young people to get involved in their community.

Next month, members of the group will represent the Rockford Park District with an annual musical performance at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.