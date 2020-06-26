YES Club receives micro-grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit celebrated after receiving some needed financial help. The ‘Young Eagles Success’ or YES Club was awareded a $500 micro-grant.

We told you about the grants distributed earlier this week. YES Club works with Rockford youth to create better students, citizens, and leaders.

Club leaders say the money will help keep those programs going but the attention is brings is better.

“It’s very exciting because, for one, it’s certainly needed, it’s useful, but I think the most important thing of all is that we’re keeping the YES Club name out there and it’s being recognized certainly as a program that is worth helping to fund,” explained Dianna Cole, the YES Club’s director of education.

The club used the event to allow kids to share their thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

