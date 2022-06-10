ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students who attend Carl Cole’s Young Eagle’s Success (YES) Club are busy recording music videos with an anti-hate message, for release later this month.

The club recorded the music videos at Greater Unity Church in Rockford.

The idea behind the club is to keep at-risk youth out of crime and give them something positive to be involved in.

“If we’re impacting the kids, they’re just not our tomorrow, they’re out today. Impacting them now is making a difference and we want to grow and expand so that we touch more and more lives,” said Director of Education Dianna Cole.

YES Club will be releasing one video on Flag Day and the other on Juneteenth.