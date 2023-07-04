ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Independence Day brings out many traditions. Grilling, swimming and, of course, boating, are all popular activities to celebrate America’s birthday.

However, the holiday can also be dangerous, warns the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

“I love we get out on the boat and have a good time,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. ” But we just have to still stay aware of our surroundings. And again, people in the water, people skiing, other boats around us.”

Independence Day is one of the deadliest days for DUI-related crashes. Deaths are 77% more common on the Fourth than average.

Roscoe resident and boater Kathy Hansen says experience with boating is key to being safe.

“Knowing ‘when you need to go slow, when you go a little faster, what side do you need to be on?’ Because at some point there’s going to be a lot of people on this river today and everybody knowing the rules just keeps everybody safe.”

Sheriff Caruana warns you can still receive a DUI for drinking while operating a boat, but hopes to simply be of help today.

“We’re not looking at stopping people. We’re here to help. We’re here to aid. We’re here to assist them if they need it.”