YMCA challenges residents to fitness ‘Strong Challenge’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley says they want everyone to get active while staying socially distanced.

The organization is holding a five-week “Strong Challenge” designed to transform its participants’ spirit, mind and body.

The challenge calls for at least 20 minutes of exercise, five days a week.

“We’ve lost control of so many things and it leaves us feeling frustrated, unmotivated, just not knowing what to do,” said Vice President of Marketing Michelle Polivka. “We decided we need to do something. We need to pull everyone together but apart and find a way to reenergize our community and bring us together.”

The event begins October 19th and runs through November 22nd and interested parties can find more information here.

