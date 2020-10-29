YMCA Childcare Center to close indefinitely

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the City of Rochelle shared the news that the YMCA Childcare Center is closing indefinitely.
The city recommended say that another resource for parents is 4-Cs, which can refer you to a licensed daycare provider. For details, visit: https://www.four-c.org/
