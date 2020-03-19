YMCA delivering meals to keep residents fed during outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Finding local businesses that are staying open right now may be a challenge, but that’s not stopping the YMCA from continuing to give back to the community.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is using some of their facilities as a daycare for children of first responders and medical providers, and helping families in need of meal service.

“One of the things about going through all this is that we’ve had to really look at ourselves as a Y and say, ‘who are we?'” said senior director Jenny Rogel.

The Y is adapting the services they offer in an effort to help Rockford families, even as they are closed to observe recommended social distancing guidelines.

“The Y is not just a building. We’re supposed to be here to support the community, and so we really started thinking about what do we need to be doing right now,” Rogel said.

The Log Lodge is currently serving as a space to hold food donations for the Rockford Rescue Mission. Staff members will be on-hand to accept drive-through donations from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We had one of the private schools bring a whole bunch of milk. They called and said, ‘It’s going to go bad, can you guys take it?’ So, we’re gonna take it,” Rogel said.

The Y is also partnering with several other Stateline-area groups to hand out meals from its Mobile Community Center.

Rogel says she’s hopeful this will help families who lost meal service with the suspension of school and after-school programs.

“Right now, right here in Rockford, this is what Rockford needs. Rockford needs those basic, basic things, and so we’re going to be there to do that,” she said.

While this is new territory for the organization, Rogel says they’re happy to be helping people in any way they can.

“Sometimes, people need a place to work out or a place to hang out with their families, and that’s what our Y has been for many years, at least here at this facility. But, we can’t be that right now, so we’re going to be what we can,” Rogel said.

The Y is distributing food it had on-hand at its after school sites, along with an additional 2,000 pounds of food from the food bank. The below schedule will run on 3/19, 3/20, 3/23 and 3/24.

2:30-2:50pm Orton Keyes

3:00-3:20pm Blackhawk

3:30-3:50pm Fairgrounds

4:00-4:20pm Auburn Manor

4:30-5:00pm Concord Commons

