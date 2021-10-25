YMCA of Rock River Valley launches “Double Your Impact Week”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been meaning to make a donation to the YMCA of Rock River Valley, there is now even more reason to give a gift this week.

Now through Friday, donations to the ‘Y’ will be matched by a donor. Organizers hope to raise $50,000, for a grand total of $100,000, by the end of “Double Your Impact Week.”

Donations will go towards programs that combat youth crime and obesity, and to increase the local graduation rate.

Instead of the annual community breakfast, the ‘Y’ will host daily Facebook live broadcasts this year.