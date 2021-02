ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high school students are looking ahead to taking college-entry exams as a Stateline non-profit aims to help them do their best.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is teaming up with Americacorps to host several SAT preparation workshops.

Instructors will use the Princeton Review Prep Guide. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 2 to April 24.

Students can attend one session or take them all. Registration is required. Click here to learn more.