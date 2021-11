ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After buying up presents on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a way to give back to local non-profits.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley will be accepting donations in a different way, crypto. The YMCA said that given the rise in value and popularity, they will take Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Donations go to support scholarships and other programs at the YMCA.