YMCA opens emergency childcare to all essential workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley announced on Monday that they are opening their emergency childcare services to anyone who is classified as an essential worker. Emergency care will be available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

People who have children younger than 5 years must register in person at YMCA Children’s Learning Center, located at 2918 Glenwood Avenue. The weekly rates vary from $154 to $255 per week. Daily rates are also available. You can call 815-977-4576 for questions.

Those with children aged 5 to 12 can be cared for at SwedishAmerican Riverfront, located at 200 Y Boulevard in Rockford. Daily rates range from $20 to $25. Children can be registered over the phone at 815-489-1252.

For extra safety measures, everyone who enters the facility will be screened and have their temperature taken. To see the full press release click here:

