YMCA to close until March 31st, will provide emergency care for children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley annonced on Saturday that they are closing their doors until the end of the month.

The following facilities will be closed until March 31st: SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA, Puri Family YMCA, YMCA Camp Winnebago and YMCA Children’s Learning Center.

Officials say they will transition its YMCA Children’s Learning Center and SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA to serve the children of first responders and medical providers.

Emergency care will be available to infants through pre-school age at the Children’s Learning Center (2918 Glenwood Ave) from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kindergarden through 5th grade can be seen from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA ( 200 Y Boulevard).

“We feel it is an obligation to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Pentenburg, CEO, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “This decision was not arrived at lightly. Since we are one of the largest gathering places in our community, we felt it would be socially irresponsible to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups of people. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

The YMCA will activate a call center between the hours of 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at 815-489-1252.

