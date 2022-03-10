ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley is receiving $750,000 in federal funds to support Westside students.

The federal funding will go toward the Youth Enrichment Center at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N Rockton Avenue.

The program will support the academic, social, and emotional needs of students, specifically on Rockford’s Westside.

The YMCA says the church expansion will provide meals to fight food insecurity, and include childcare and play spaces.

YMCA CEO Brent Pentenburg says the main goal is to provide access to those who need it.

“This allows us to expand our programs, services, and access to west Rockford, specifically this neighborhood, and we have the opportunity to serve almost 1,000 students right across the street at West Middle School,” Pentenburg said Thursday.

Rosecrance in Freeport is receiving $300,000 for a new outpatient behavioral health clinic as part of the funding, which is part of a package President Joe Biden is expected to sign in the coming days.