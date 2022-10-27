ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school.

“The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a joy,” said Pastor Eric Lemonholm, adding that the idea was brought up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are an older and smaller congregation in a big building,” he said. “We realized we needed to open our doors to the community, to the neighborhood.”

The YMCA will help to renovate the church, at 1829 N Rockton Avenue, with $750,000 in federal funds.

“We have huge plans,” said the YMCA’s executive director of Youth Development Programs, Becca Homb. “One of which is the sanctuary, turning it into a multipurpose gymnasium area. The basement, we want to renovate that into a kitchen.”

Homb says the kitchen is used for cooking meals and giving instructional nutrition classes. The classrooms will be made over to be used for tutoring and homework.

Most importantly, she said, the church will provide security to young people in the community.

“It’s no question that when youth are in a safe and fun environment, they are not in other environments that aren’t safe and fun,” she said. “So, it’s really important for us to not just provide a safe environment, but a place that youth want to be at.”

As violence grows in communities across Illinois, Sen. Dick Durbin (D) said he believes intervention efforts from organizations, like the YMCA, make a difference.

“I think one of the things that we have to acknowledge is that we can’t arrest our way out of this situation,” Durbin said. “It is far better to take a look at our families, all families and children, as well, and talk about interventions in their life that can make a difference, that can divert them from the wrong outcome.”

The church currently only provides youth services, but will begin offering free fitness classes in the weeks to come.