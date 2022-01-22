Yoga in Rockford, with a furry twist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local humane society partnered with a fitness expert to help get puppies adopted.

When people went in for a good stretch at the Rockford City Market, they were greeted by little wagging tails. Puppies were assisting in the yoga session.

It came after the market partnered with PAWS Humane Society to host a “Puppy Yoga,” where people were able to relax and do some yoga with a few energetic, adoptable puppies.

All of the puppies were around eight to eleven weeks old, and they are all ready for adoption. The PAWS Humane Society said that the adoption process is easy with a quick application. All of the puppies are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption.

Michael Flickinger, the manager of PAWS Humane Society, said that Saturday’s yoga was an opportunity to get the puppies socialized with people and other puppies.

“[I] thought it would be a really nice, relaxing environment for the people doing yoga and a fun experience, and then obviously getting to see the puppies and everything is therapeutic,” Flickinger said. “It’s kind of nice, for the puppies and the people.”

The groups hope to make “Puppy Yoga” an annual event to help get the dogs adopted. Those interested in adopting or fostering can find more information on PAWS Humane Society’s website.