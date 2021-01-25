You can now register to receive a coronavirus vaccine at Walgreens

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents in Phase 1A or Phase 1B can make an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine at participating Walgreens.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the entire state is moving into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout today.

“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide.”

Some Walgreens locations and county health departments are included on the state’s list of vaccination centers.

Residents can register for an appointment at Walgreens here.

Jewel-Osco stores will begin booking appointments beginning tomorrow, January 26th.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, “additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments. Taken together, these pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state.”