You could soon get a COVID-19 vaccine at your dentist’s office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dentists across Illinois received authorization Friday to start training to administer coronavirus vaccination shots.

The state fast-tracked the process to help people in the profession to get certified. Each dentist is required to take a one-hour training session.

The Illinois State Dental Society says most people trust their dentist, because they’ve received shots from them before.

“As they get more vaccines, they are going to have more patients that they can schedule. They are going to need more volunteers and I think that’s when you’re going to see this come together,” said Illinois State Dental Society director, Dave Marsh.

Marsh said he is confident many dentists will volunteer for the training once they’ve been vaccinated.