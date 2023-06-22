ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Numerous crashes involving off-road vehicles have occurred in the last few months; many of them with deadly consequences.

In response, the ATV/UTV community is pushing to bring more safety awareness when operating these machines.

“We’re really making a movement of trying to make people more aware of what we do, how we ride,” says Phil Anders, a member of 815 Offroad Adventures and Ogle County Offroad Riders. “And safety’s a big portion of that.”

Anders has driven all over the country, and says every accident hits close to home.

“It really hurts to see when someone gets hurt,” he said. “I’ve seen some accidents and most of those were people that were exceeding their own abilities, exceeding speed limits, exceeding what the local ordinances are. It really impacts all the riders that are around here.”

One of the more common causes of accidents is vehicle collisions. “It’s very easy around corners and heavy brush and trees not to see someone of the other side of the trail,” Anders said.

“You really have to be aware of the ever changing trails, the paths that you’re taking. And you need to be aware and sober to do that.”

In addition, having a safety check list to run through before going out can reduce the chance of something catastrophic occurring.

“You have your helmet, you have your safety harnesses, you have your extra supplies. If you’re caught out out in the wilderness, you have communication gear,” says Anders.

“We keep a satellite communicator when we’re way out outside of civilization. The biggest thing is to keep up with what your machine’s doing.”

Anders emphasizes the most important aspect of any ride is getting home safely. “To do that, you need to follow the rules.

“You need to follow the local ordinances, the regulations, and have a good time with it.”