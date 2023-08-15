ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence has the potential to change education as we know it as teachers grapple with its widespread adoption.

Today, faculty and staff at Rock Valley College discussed ChatGPT and its role in the classroom. The chatbot possesses the ability to synthesize essays, research papers, and even computer code in seconds, creating headaches for instructors trying to police plagiarism amongst students.

“You know, I want to have that ethical conversation with that student. Do you really want to be that person that’s not thinking and just put out whatever is happening on the screen?” said Rock Valley College’s Dr. Mark Lanting about his students using ChatGPT. “How is that preparing you for your future? How is that preparing you for you vocation in the future? You will find yourself wanting.”

Some have compared ChatGPT to the introduction to the calculator in potential impact on teaching. Calculators forced instructors to change how they teach math. ChatGPT may change how they teach everything.

Steps are being taken to reduce ChatGPT’s potential impact on the classroom. Rock Valley College instructors learned how to detect the use of A.I., including the use of A.I. checkers, in an effort to make plagiarism more difficult.

Administrators say it’s important that students know faculty is aware of the technology.