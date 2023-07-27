ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board approved a sportsbook license for the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.

The temporary Hard Rock Casino, located at 610 N Bell School Road, has to comply with the IGB’s rules before it can offer sports wagering in-person.

Hard Rock also received more than 230 new gaming licenses.

Recently, construction crews installed the final beam on the permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford, at the site of the former Clock Tower Resort, at 7801 E. State Street at the I-90 exit ramp.

Hard Rock Internationals says it hopes to hold a grand opening by the end of Summer 2024.