Young at Heart parade, fireworks canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Young at Heart parade and fireworks display has been canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19, the City of Loves Park announced Tuesday.
The parade and fireworks display were set to be held Saturday, May 23rd.
This is the second year in a row the Memorial Day weekend staple will not be held.
The 2019 Young at Heart Festival was suspended due to declining attendance and financial issues.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sinnissippi Park Music Shell won’t change name, will create history wall to honor Ald. John Beck
- Rockford economic council to supply masks to reopening businesses
- Could meat plant shutdowns raise the price of meat? Rockford butchers say, ‘don’t panic’
- Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Evening
- 17-year-old arrested for robbery of Rockford pizza delivery driver
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!