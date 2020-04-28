Young at Heart parade, fireworks canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Young at Heart parade and fireworks display has been canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19, the City of Loves Park announced Tuesday.

The parade and fireworks display were set to be held Saturday, May 23rd.

This is the second year in a row the Memorial Day weekend staple will not be held.

The 2019 Young at Heart Festival was suspended due to declining attendance and financial issues.

