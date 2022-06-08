LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Young wrestlers are headed to Loves Park this week to take part in the 16U National Dual Championships.

Fifteen and 16-year-old boys will compete in two Olympic-styles of wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, at the Indoor Sports Center.

In total, more than 39 teams from 27 states will take part in the event, consisting of more than 1,000 wrestlers.

The wrestlers and their families will bring more than 4,000 visitors to the area.

“The economic impact for the area is about $3.1 million,” said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Kara Davis. “So, folks are going to restaurants while they’re here, they’re getting gas, everybody has to run to a convenience store for something. So, the total economic impact is huge for the area of Loves Park and Rockford.”

Loves Park secured the same tournament for 2023 as well.