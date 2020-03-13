YouthBuild volunteer charged with stealing construction vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Dalon Dickens has been charged with Theft by Deception for allegedly stealing a skid loader and trailer from a Rockford hardware rental business.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office brought the charges against Dickens on Friday.

According to court documents, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Meridian Implement, at 1011 S Meridian Road, for a reported theft. Police say the company president told them that Dickens rented a skid loader and trailer valued at $47,800 and never returned it.

Dickens faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted. He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 23rd.

In 2018, Dickens was a volunteer for YouthBuild and helped fix a house on Avon Street with the organization.

YouthBuild helps low-income young people learn construction skills to help build affordable housing.

Since 1995, YouthBuild Rockford has produced 25 housing units in Rockford, and has served more than 1,000 young people.

